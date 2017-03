வெள்ளிக் கிழமை ட்ரம்புக்கு அக்னிப் பரிட்சை… பாஸாகுமா ஹெல்த்கேர் மசோதா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

American Health Care Act bill, replacing Affordable Care Act (often called Obamacare) is facing tough challenges with in Republican Party members. The bill is scheduled to go for voting in the House of Representatives on Friday. Significant number of Republican members are opposing some of the critical elements of the bill. White House Officials and House Speaker Paul Ryan held talks with those dissident members. President Trump has given ultimatum to them that the bill has to be passed on Friday. It may not be surprise if the bill is defeated by its own party members.