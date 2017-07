சூரியனின் மேற்பரப்பில் பெரிய கருந்துளைகள்! அழியப்போகிறதா பூமி? நாசா சொல்வது என்ன?

World

Kalai Mathi

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 5:40 [IST]

English summary

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has detected a massive sunspot called AR2665 that’s 74,560 miles wide – about 19 times bigger than Earth.Sunspots are dark regions which are cooler than the surrounding areas and are known to produce solar flares.