அரபு நாடுகள் மோதல் எதிரொலி... இந்திய விமான பயணிகளுக்கு பாதிப்பு!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 16:51 [IST]

English summary

Flights to Qatar from India will be costlier. There would be no disruption of flight services between India and Qatar or vice-versa, but the travel time will be longer. Saudi Arabia, Baharain among other countries on Monday cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing the country of supporting terrorism.