மூன்றரை கி.மீ தூரத்திலிருந்து தீவிரவாதியை சுட்டு கொன்று உலக சாதனை படைத்த ராணுவ வீரர்!

Saturday, June 24, 2017

English summary

This Canadian sniper has created a world record after he hit an Islamic State terrorist from a distance of 3,540 metres ie 3.54 kilometres. The feat was achieved by the sniper while assisting Iraqi forces at Mosul in Iraq. The information was revealed by the Special Operations Command, Canada. The unnamed sniper was part of Canada's elite Joint Task Force 2 special operations unit that is currently deployed in an "advise and assist" capacity to help Iraqi security forces battle ISIS from behind the front line in Mosul.