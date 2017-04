ஈரோடு மாவட்ட கிராமங்களில் குளம் குட்டை தூர்வாரும் பணி .. சிகாகோ தமிழர்கள் ஏற்பாடு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Chicago based Tamil youths have formed non profit group named Nambikkai Vizhuthugal for the benefit of Tamil Nadu farmers. Lakes and ponds desilting works are initiated in 10 villages of Erode district with the budget estimate of 1.5 lakhs. Village people are also participating and made financial contributions too. There was an event held in Chicago for awareness of the farmers issue. They also discussed about future course of action supporting the farmers. Consulate General Neeta Bhushan participated the gathering of 300 people and wished the team for the commendable works.