இந்தியாவின் அக்னி 5 ஏவுகணை சோதனை குறித்து ஐ.நா விடம் கேட்கிறது சீனா

இந்தியாவின் அக்னி 5 ஏவுகணை சோதனை குறித்து ஐ.நா பாதுகாப்பு கவுன்சிலில் விளக்கம் கேட்க சீனா திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry says that they are willing to question India's successful launch of Agni-V+ ballistic missile at the United Nations Security Council. China is willing to work alongside regional countries including India to maintain the long-lasting peace, stability and prosperity of the region she has said. She told to media that China and India have reached an important consensus that the two countries are not rivals for competition but partners as two significant developing countries and emerging economies