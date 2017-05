சிபிஐ ரெய்டை தொடர்ந்து திடீர் வெளிநாடு பயணம் ஏன்? லண்டனில் இருந்தபடி கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம் விளக்கம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering act by the enforcement directorate, Karti Chidambaram has left the country. When asked if he was fleeing like Vijay Mallya, Karti used the 'frequent flyer' card. "It was a pre-planned visit. Why should I cancel a scheduled trip," Karti Chidambaram asked from London.