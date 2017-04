ஹெச்.1 பி விசாக்காரர்கள் கவலைப்பட தேவையில்லை... அமெரிக்க குடியுரிமை வழக்கறிஞர் தகவல்! Exclusive

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Eminent Immigration Attorney Gary Davis told H1 B visa holders are not required to worry about entry to USA. As long as they hold valid approved and stamped H1 B visa, employment and no criminal backgrounds, they will not be detained at airport. Gary talked about immigration matters on present time in an event organized by Metroplex Tamil Sangam, Dallas. He told there is no big difference between President Obamas early days and President Trump’s current approach.