பாஸ்போர்ட், விசா குறை தீர்ப்பு முகாம்... சான் அண்டோனியோவில் இந்திய தூதரகம் நடத்துகிறது!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Consulate General of India at Houston is organizing one day consular camp in San Antonio on May 13, Saturday. The event is conducted in association with Gujarati Samaj of San Antonio at Raymond Russel park between 1 pm to 5 pm. Applications for OIC, Visa, renunciation of nationality and Indian passport renewals will be reviewed and approved by officials. Approved applications to be sent to Cox and Kings Global Services(CKGS) office in Houston.