இந்திய மருத்துவர் சுட்டுக்கொலை.. அமெரிக்காவில் இன்னொரு இனவெறி சம்பவம்?

English summary

Indian origin doctor Rakesh Kumar was found dead in car passenger seats with bullet injuries. As he did not go to work, hospital people called his father Narendra Kumar, who is a doctor himself and former president of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.As the father did not get reply from son for phone calls and SMS, went and saw son’s apartment. Son was not there and father complained police. Rakesh was found 90 miles away from Detroit where he lived and worked. Father Narendra said he does not believe it is a hate crime.