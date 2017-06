B1 விசா மோசடி.. 1 மில்லியன் டாலர் கொடுத்து சமசரம் செய்த இன்ஃபோசிஸ்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Infosys agreed to pay 1 million dollar to New York state as settlement for B1 visa abuse case. New York state attorney office released a statement saying Infosys used B1 visas instead of H1 visa to bring employees to make them work for the duties to be performed by H1 visa holders. It further alleged that there were instructions in the form of dos and dont's to employees to deceive US consular officers and Customs and Border and Security officers. Infoysys statement says it is settlement in line with 2013 settlement with US Justice department and denies any wrong doing.