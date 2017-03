கனடா பள்ளியில் பன்றிக்கறி தடை … முஸ்லீம்களின் கோரிக்கையை மறுத்தாரா மேயர்? Exclusive

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

There is a hoax news about a city of Canada, Dorval in Montreal metropolitan, alleging Mayor issued a statement rejecting Muslim’s demand to ban pork in schools. The hoax news article claims Muslims in that city made a demand to ban pork in school and the Mayor not only refused but also advised them to adopt to Quebec life style and culture. When contacted, city receptionist Maria refused such statements from Dorval Mayor or any city representatives. She further told, such hoax news are circulating for more than 10 years in different city names.