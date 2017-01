அமெரிக்காவில் க்ளிண்டன் சகாப்தம் முடிந்ததா ? ஜனநாயகக் கட்சியின் எதிர்காலம் என்னவாகும்?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Republican Donald Trump is geared up for the swearing in ceremony on January 20 th as 45 th President of United States and there are questions raised about the future of Democratic Party. After serving two terms as California Attorney General Kamala Harris has won as US Senator for the first time. With her African American background many consider her as a woman version of President Obama. Kamala Harris is a daughter of an Indian origin Dr. Syamala Gopalan. There is expectation that Kamala will emerge as the next leader of the Democratic Party.