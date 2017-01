பீட்டாவின் இந்தியக் கிளையை மூடுங்கள்! - பீட்டா தலைமையகம் முன் பெரும் போராட்டம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2017, 8:32 [IST]

English summary

Tamils in US are protesting opposite to PeTA head quarters in Norflok VA. Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday between 1 and 5 pm. People came from nearby states and faraway states like Michigan, Georgia and Ohio. The protesters demanded Peta to get out of India.