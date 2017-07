சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வரலாறு படிக்காதீர்கள்... - கார்த்திகேய சிவசேனாபதி!

World

Shankar

English summary

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy warns against learning history from Social Media. He thanked world Tamils for the extraordinary support for Jallikattu which helped the movement's success. He has reiterated the need of the water conservation in Tamil Nadu. Corruption to be eradicated from panchayat level and world Tamils can help in selecting right people for local bodies.