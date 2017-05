அதிபர் ’கிம் ஜாங் உன்’ ஐக் கொல்ல அமெரிக்கா - தென் கொரியா முயற்சி..! - அலறும் வட கொரியா

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

North Korea accused that America’s CIA and South Korea’s National Intelligence Services jointly attempted to assassinate, their leader Kim Jong Un. North Korean government controlled new agency told, bio chemical substance was sent to Kum and it was detected. Pentagon and South Korea denied such allegations. Former CIA officer Bob Baer told it is not possible for CIA to get in to such activities without Congress approval.