நடைமுறைக்கு மாறாக பத்தே நாளில் மௌனம் கலைத்த ஒபாமா… ட்ரம்புக்கு கடும் எதிர்ப்பு!

Former President Barack Obama raised concerns over President Trump’s executive order. Contrary to the customs followed by former presidents, Obama criticized his successor in 10 days after stepping down. He has also further told it is not appropriate to compare the 2011 ban on Iraq refugees. There was no ban but tightened review process of admitting refuges from 6 countries and citizens of Iraq. He has also expressed his happiness over the protests all over the country opposing the ban by Trump.