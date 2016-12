க்ரெடிட் கார்டில் பணம் மறுக்கப்பட்ட ஒபாமா... அடுத்த எட்டு ஆண்டுகளில் அதிபரான அதிசயம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

It is a surprise to know US President Obama’s credit card was denied at rental car center, when he visited to attend Democrat party’s national convention during the year 2000. He lost in the primary election for US representative. He had also lost all his savings and got in to debts. It is to be noted that he was serving as State Representative of Illinois during that time. As a father of a child and expectant father again, he was thinking of quitting politics and change the career. In eight years since then, he became the President of United States.