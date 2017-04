இவரை மாதிரி தெரியாமல் ஓட்டுப் போட்டுடாதீங்க: நாட்டை விட்டே வெளியேற்றி விடுவார் ட்ரம்ப்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 16:10 [IST]

English summary

Peru born woman Margarita Del Pilar Fitzpatrick is fighting against deportation from US, for claiming as US citizen in voters registration form. She also subsequently voted twice. According to her the driving license officials misguided her during her license renewal time for voter registration. She mentioned as US citizen in the voter registration form when she was just permanent resident (Green Card holder)