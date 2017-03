அமெரிக்காவில் ஹைட்ரோ கார்பனை படு பிஸியாக வியாபாரம் பண்ணும் மத்திய அமைச்சர்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is camping in Houston meeting various Petroleum Industry leaders, investors, ministers and corporate leaders. He addressed in CERAWeek annual conference and briefed about India’s new policies on Hydro Carbon and welcomed investors to invest in India. He also mentioned recently there are many new players in this Industry in India and more opportunities available for investors. He also mentioned there will be minimal government interventions in the operations of the organizations.