வால்மார்ட் கோட்டையில் ஜல்லிக்கட்டு முழக்கம்... அமெரிக்கா முழுவதும் திரளும் ஆதரவு!

English summary

American Tamils across USA are organizing events in support of Jallikattu. A recent event in Bentonville, Arkansas was attended by more than 100 people in spite of minus 6 decree temperature. Missouri Tamil Sangam and Dallas Metroplex Tamil Sangam also came forward in support of Jallikattu. Metrolplex Tamil Sangam issued a detailed statement, referring the ancient literature KaliThokai, highlighting the importance of the sport in the heritage of Tamil civilization.