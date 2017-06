இங்கிலாந்து ராணி எலிசெபத்தின் சம்பளம் எவ்வளவு தெரியுமா? கேட்டா கிறுகிறுக்கும்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 5:00 [IST]

The Queen received £42.8 million ($54.6 million) in tax-free income from the state last year as her annual "sovereign grant." This year the payment will balloon by 78% to £76.1 million ($97 million). This pay will help to refurbish Buckingham Palace.