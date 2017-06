மெக்கா மசூதியை தகர்க்கும் பயங்கர சதி முறியடிப்பு.. தற்கொலைப் படை தீவிரவாதி வெடித்துச் சிதறல்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 8:00 [IST]

Saudi Arabia has thwarted two major terror strikes on the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Security spokesperson of the Saudi Interior Ministry, Mansour al-Turki said two separate attacks were planned in Mecca and a third in Jeddah. A suicide bomber, who was hiding in a house in a Mecca neighborhood, opened fire on security forces and later blew himself up as authorities closed in.