ஹெச் 1 விசாவில் சின்ன குளறுபடி… இதுக்கும் ட்ரம்புக்கும் சம்மந்தம் இல்லீங்கோ!

English summary

USCIS has wrongly issued H1B1 visas for H1B visa applicants due to technical error. It has been rectified and revised I 797 forms are sent with correct H1B visa category. H1B1 visas are issued to Chile and Singapore citizens as per free trade agreement US has signed with these countries. Also this special category visas are issued out of total 65000 general annual quota for H1B petitions.