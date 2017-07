திருமண நாளில் கூட்டு பாலியல் வல்லுறவால் சிதைக்கப்பட்ட ஒரு பெண்ணின் உண்மைக் கதை

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 7:30 [IST]

English summary

When Terry Gobanga - then Terry Apudo - didn't show up to her wedding, nobody could have guessed that she had been abducted, raped and left for dead by the roadside. It was the first of two tragedies to hit the young Nairobi pastor in quick succession. But she is a survivor.