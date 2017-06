வட கொரியாவை புரிந்து கொள்ள அழைக்கும் ஒரு பிரிட்டிஷ் மாணவர்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 8:15 [IST]

English summary

North Korea frightens the world with its missile tests and threats of pre-emptive nuclear strikes. This is precisely why a British student thinks it's time to try making friends with North Koreans - the people who live there - or at least to get to know them better, writes the BBC's Eleanor Dunn.