பொரித்த பூச்சிகளையும் புழுக்களையும் லபக் லபக் என முழுங்கிய சுற்றுலாப்பயணி! உறைந்த பார்வையாளர்கள்!

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tourist wins gold after devouring 1.23 kg of fried bugs in under five minutes. The man, surnamed Peng, stuffed his face with fried grasshoppers and worms, devouring more than a kilogram in under five minutes. His prize: a 24K gold bar and some bragging rights.