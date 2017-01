மெக்சிகோ பார்டரில் சுவர் கட்டியே தீருவேன்… ட்ரம்பின் கனவுக்கு அமெரிக்க மக்கள் பலிகடா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

US President Donald Trump is adamant of building the wall at the southern border with Mexico. He is further asking Mexico to pay for the cost of construction. If they can not pay for it, let their President not to meet me, Trump told. Subsequently Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito cancelled his scheduled trip in next week. Further Trump proposed an import tax of 20% on Mexican goods, which will lead to Trade war, economists predicts.