சுதந்திர தேவியின் கண்களிலிருந்து ரத்தக் கண்ணீர் வடியும் நாள் இது!... ட்ரம்புக்கு கடும் எதிர்ப்பு

President Donald Trump has issued two excutive orders on Friday. One of the order is stopping entry of citizens of few countries in to US for next 60 days. It also further stays no refugees will be allowed in to US for next 120 days. Subsequently Trump’s administrative team will suggest the countries from which refugees can be allowed. The annual quota for refugees also reduced to 50,0000. Opposition leaders claim this is ban on islam. Kamala Harris mentioned not to make mistake,, it is Islamic ban, said. Chuck Schumer told it is the day Statute of Liberty will have tears of blood. He furtner condumened the new rule that refugees also contributed to development of the country.