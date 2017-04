70 நாட்களில் அடுத்தடுத்து தொடர் தோல்விகள்... ஆட்டம் காண்கிறதா ட்ரம்பின் ஆட்சி?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

President Trump’s foremost important bill, American Health Care Act was called off from the floor, just few minutes ahead of voting. The new bill was introduced by Republican leaders to repeal Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. It is told, at least 34 Republican House Representatives rebelled against the new bill, citing few important provisions risking 24 million people loosing health care insurance. After calling back the bill, House Speaker Paul Ryan told, Obamacare is the law of land for health care for foreseeable future. Jubilant Democrats called Republicans to come forward to work with them to improvise the Obamacare, with required changes.