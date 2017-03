ட்ரம்பின் புதிய ஆணை... சிரியா, ஈரான் உள்ளிட்ட ஆறு நாட்டு குடிமக்களுக்கு தடை!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

President Donald Trump has signed the revised executive order on travel ban. The new order excludes Green Card and Visa holders from the ban. Citizens of Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan are not allowed in to US. Iraq has been removed from the earlier list after lobbying from Iraq president and officials with US officials. Refugees from all over are banned for 120 days and religious minorities clause has been removed while filtering refugees.