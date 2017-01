வெள்ளை மாளிகைக்கு வந்தாரய்யா ட்ரம்ப் மருமகன்... அமெரிக்காவிலும் குடும்ப ஆட்சி!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Jared Kushner , son in law of president elect Trump will be senior adviser to the President. Democratic party members in the judicial committee are opposing this appointment, stating it is against the Nepotism act, to appoint relative to government positions. Trump's team claim the act applies to appointment of Administrative positions and this is excluded under the act. Nevertheless, Democratic party is not going to allow the confirmation of this nomination so easily.