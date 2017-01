ஒபாமாகேர் காப்பீடு திட்டத்தை முடக்க வேண்டாம்... ட்ரம்புக்கு வாக்களித்தவர் கோரிக்கை!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Republican Party member Bob Ruscoe of Florida who voted for Trump asks not to repeal Obama Care, a signature health care plan implemented by Obama. On the political side, Obama has asked his party senators and house representatives not to support alternative plan for Obamacare. Let them make amendments with additional features and call it as Trumpcare but not repeal it. If the plan is repealed, it is expected to create chaos in the health care sector and put people in to huge burden.