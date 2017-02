இனி அண்ணன் தம்பிக்கெல்லாம் க்ரீன் கார்டு கிடையாதுங்கோ.. ட்ரம்பின் அடுத்த குண்டு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

A new bill is introduced in US Senate house by Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, restricting family based green cards to immediate relatives such as spouse and under 21 aged children only. Siblings and their under 21 year old children will be stopped. Parents may be allowed with a condition that children should take care of them. However there is no change in Empolyment based categories Green Cards.