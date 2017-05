100 வது நாள் கொண்டாடிய ட்ரம்ப்.. மீண்டும் ஒரு தோல்வி ஒபாமாகேர் வடிவில் காத்திருக்கு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

President Trump facing tough challenges from his party colleagues for repealing Obama Care by passing a new health insurance bill. There are atleast 21 Republican House Representatives are against the new bill and 17 are undecided. If it goes for voting in next two days, it is expected to be defeated by few votes.