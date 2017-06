அமெரிக்க கால் சென்டர் மோசடி வழக்கு.. குற்றத்தை ஒப்புக்கொண்ட 4 இந்தியர்கள்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

In the massive telephone impersonation fraud and money laundering case in the US, four Indians and 1 Pakistani have pleaded guilty. Three Indians - Rajubhai Patel (32), Viraj Patel (33), Dilip Kumar Ambal Patel (53), and a Pakistani national Fahad Ali (25) - pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy before US District Court Judge David Hittner of the Southern District of Texas. Hardik Patel (31) an Indian national pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy before the same court on June 2.