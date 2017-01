அமெரிக்கத் தமிழர்களின் ஜல்லிக்கட்டுப் போராட்டம் வார நாட்களிலும் தொடர்கிறது!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

American Tamils are assembling spontaneously in hundreds even during the weekdays, in support of Jallikkattu and Tamil culture. An event in Chicago was organized in less than one day pulled a crowd of 700 plus people. Similar to Tamil Nadu, Tamils in US also come together with no formal invite from any organizations but by themselves with friends and families. These events are unprecedented in any Indian American community in USA