வேண்டாம் ஹைட்ரோ கார்பன்.... மத்திய பெட்ரோலிய அமைச்சரை மிரள வைத்த அமெரிக்க தமிழர்கள்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

American Tamils from Houston metropolitan met Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and handed over a detailed petition asking to stop Hydro Carbon project in Tamil Nadu, The minister has accused current TN government and opposition party for allotting the specified land to Central Government. Tamils argued that politicians may not know the impact of the project. As working for the same industry in Houston, we are aware of the evil effects of the scheme, causing irreparable damages to water resources, farm lands and farmers living along with environmental issues, Tamils told the minister.