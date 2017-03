ட்ரம்பின் 2005 வருமானம் 152 மில்லியன், வரி 38 மில்லியன்.. சேனல்களை முந்திய வெள்ளை மாளிகை!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 17:15 [IST]

White House released a statement saying President Trump’s annual income was 152 million, paid income tax of 38 million US dollars, after adjusting depreciation of 130 million for the year 2005. The statement came after popular TV host Rachel Maddow announced that she is going to release Trump’s 2005 Income Tax details in Tuesday’s show. Former New York times reporter David Gay Johnson got this 2 page return in his postal mail box. White House mentioned releasing the Tax return by media is illegal and Rachel replied in the show saying 2 nd amendment has given the right to publish President’s Tax return.