கத்தார்-அரபு நாடுகளின் மோதல் இந்தியாவுக்கு நல்லதல்ல!

The fall out between Qatar and the Gulf nations is not good news for India. While India cannot do much at this juncture, it could hope that the issue is sorted out. Qatar is home to 8 million Indians and is vital to India's energy supply.Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist groups and also its relations with Iran.