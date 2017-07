சச்சின் மகனுக்கு முன்னுரிமை, ஸ்காலர்ஷிப் நிறுத்தம்.. இளம் சாதனை கிரிக்கெட் வீரரின் சோகம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 14:23 [IST]

English summary

After his sensational 1009 in a school level tournament last year, the star seemed to have faded on Pranav Dhanawade. The Rs 10,000 scholarship that the Mumbai Cricket Association was giving him has stopped coming in for the last six months. The MCA still has not decided when to resume the grant.