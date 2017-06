மே.இ. தீவுகளுக்கு எதிராக ஓப்பனிங்கில் களமிறங்கப்போகும் இந்திய பேட்ஸ்மேன் யார் தெரியுமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

With Rohit Sharma rested for the West Indies limited-over series, India captain Virat Kohli said that Ajinkya Rahane will open alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming five-match ODI series starting on Friday (June 23).Rohit, who opened for India along with Shikhar Dhawan in the just-concluded Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom, has been rested for the West Indies tour.