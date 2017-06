கோஹ்லிக்கு அள்ளி கொடுக்கிறீர்கள், எனக்கு கிள்ளியாவது கொடுங்க.. பிசிசிஐயிடம் கும்ப்ளே வைத்த டிமாண்ட்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The document also supported national coaches "earning from IPL" to "augment their income" without specifying whether it amounts to 'Conflict of Interest'.He had also suggested that 20 percent of the players' Central Contracts should be variable pay based on their "fitness standards". The PTI has access to Kumble's presentation, which he submitted on Committee Of Administrators' (COA) behest during the final of the IPL on May 21.