புது கோச்?.. "மூச்".. தெறித்து ஓடிய அஸ்வின்!

Indian spinner R Ashwin, was reluctant to comment on the appointment of new head coach Ravi Shastri who has replaced Anil Kumble. "I think, the new coach or the new support staff, it does not come under my jurisdiction, it is not something I will take a call on."I am not being diplomatic, it will be unfair for me to pass a comment on that. Likewise always, the Indian team moves on, India moves on (and) we have to find out in course of time, how it is going," said Ashwin, who is 25 short of reaching the milestone of 300 Test wickets.