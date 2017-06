இந்தியா-பாகிஸ்தான் பைனலையொட்டி ரூ.2000 கோடிக்கு சூதாட்டம்! கண்காணிப்பு வளையத்தில் வீரர்கள்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final tomorrow (June 18) in London and Virat Kohli's men are favourites in the betting market.Holders India started their campaign in the 50-over global tournament with a win over Pakistan on June 4 and the two arch rivals will pull the curtains down on the event on Sunday in the title decider.