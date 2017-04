யுவராஜ் ஆகிட்டாரு ஃபிட்.. அடிச்சதெல்லாம் ஹிட்.. இதற்கெல்லாம் காரணம் யார் தெரியுமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

62 Off 27 Balls. Here's The Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Was At His Best. 😉 #HazelKeech #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH #Yuvi #VIVOIPL #IPL2017 pic.twitter.com/attKyWBCWN

Half Century Off 23 Balls. This Is Yuvraj Singh's Fastest Half Century In #IPL History. Vintage Yuvi Is Back. #IPL10 #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/kq0UXrusco

English summary

62 Off 27 Balls. Here's The Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Was At His Best, says Netizens.