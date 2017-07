புரிதல் கண்டிப்பாக தேவை.. ரவி சாஸ்திரியை பக்கத்தில் வைத்துக்கொண்டு கோஹ்லி கருத்து!

Cricket

Veera Kumar

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he was expecting a smooth working time with new head coach Ravi Shastri considering they have worked together in the past. Kohli was not asked any direct question on Kumble, who had said his equation with the captain had become "untenable". But Kohli said: "Understanding and communication apply on everything. It applies to any relationship and not just cricket. Everyone has gone through relationships somewhere in life, same rules apply," he said.