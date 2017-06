நல்ல வேளை தப்பிச்சுட்டீங்க மாமா.. ரோஹித் மனைவியின் கொண்டாட்டம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Thursday, June 8, 2017

English summary

Rohit Sharma hit a sixer to score his 50 against Sri Lanka but it looked like he was catch out and his wife Ritika was breathless till the ball crossed the fence. After the dropped catch, Rohit Sharma’s wife heaved a sigh of relief and was happy with that drop.