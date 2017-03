டிஆர்எஸ் விதிமுறையை மீறிய ஸ்மித்.. மடக்கி பிடித்த விராட் கோஹ்லி !

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The spotlight on Decision Review System (DRS) refuses to go away. However, this time, Australian captain Steve Smith was under fire for attempting to cheat with the use of DRS during the 2nd Test against India here