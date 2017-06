திட்டமிட்டபடி இந்தியா - பாகிஸ்தான் சாம்பியன்ஸ் டிராபி போட்டி.. ஐசிசி உறுதி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

It's the day of one of cricket's biggest matches! Who do you think will come out on top? RT: India ❤️: Pakistan #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/kKe2O24ypO

Story first published: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:48 [IST]

English summary

As the London attacked by the terror again, the fans of India and Pakistan are much worried over the CT match between the both countries in Birmingham today.